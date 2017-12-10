1/5 Thousands protested outside the US Embassy in the Indonesian capital on Sunday against President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, many waving banners saying “Palestine is in our hearts”. AP Thousands protested outside the US Embassy in the Indonesian capital on Sunday against President Don

2/5 Leaders in Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, have joined a global chorus of condemnation of Trump’s announcement, including Western allies who say it is a blow to peace efforts and risks sparking more violence. AP Leaders in Indonesia, home to the world’s largest Muslim population, have joined a global chorus of

3/5 Israel maintains that all of Jerusalem is its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state and say Trump’s move has left them completely sidelined. AP Israel maintains that all of Jerusalem is its capital. Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capit

4/5 Palestinian people were among the first to recognize Indonesia’s independence in 1945, Sohibul Iman, president of the controversial Islamist opposition Prosperous Justice Party which organized the rally, told protesters. AP Palestinian people were among the first to recognize Indonesia’s independence in 1945, Sohibul Iman,