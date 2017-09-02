1/7 Thousands of Argentines demonstrated in cities across the country on Friday holding photos of a missing activist Santiago Maldonado. AP Thousands of Argentines demonstrated in cities across the country on Friday holding photos of a miss

2/7 Demonstrators marched to the Plaza de Mayo square in front of the presidential palace to demand that the government find 28-year-old Maldonado alive. AP

3/7 A protester throws a rock at police in clashes that ensued after the protest. Maldonado's case has become problematic for the government of President Mauricio Macri as human rights groups accuse it of being part of a cover up. AP

4/7 The march marked the one-month anniversary of Maldonado's disappearance. Since then, Diego Maradona and politicians from the Opposition have joined human rights activists in a social media campaign under the slogan, "Where is Santiago Maldonado?" AP

5/7 A police officer aims his shotgun at demonstrators after clashes broke out following the protest. Maldonado's family says border police detained him when he and others were blocking a road in Chubut province, in the southern region of Patagonia. AP

6/7 Demonstrators hold photos of Maldonado during the protest. Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has urged Argentina to find the missing artisan and tattoo artist. AP