Steve Bannon, the most divisive and combative staffer in the Trump White House and self-described "economic nationalist" behind Trump's most controversial plans, was fired on Friday.

Bannon became the fifth high-profile casualty in Trump's inner circle in just six months. Reince Priebus, the earlier White House chief of staff was also sacked recently by the Trump administration.

Hours after he left the White House as its chief strategist, Bannon returned to Breitbart News as its executive chairman, a position he held before joining the Trump campaign in 2016.