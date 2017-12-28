1/6 At least 13 people were injured on Wednesday by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city and the site of a deadly subway bombing this year. Reuters At least 13 people were injured on Wednesday by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Rus

Russia's investigative committee said a device containing 200 grams (7 ounces) of explosives went off at a storage area for customers' bags. It said the device was rigged with shrapnel to cause more damage.

The Federal Security Service has said seven suspects linked to the Islamic State group were arrested in connection to the alleged plot. The Kremlin said the arrested suspects had planned to bomb St Petersburg's Kazan Cathedral and other crowded sites.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called an explosion that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket, wounding 13 people, "an act of terror."

The blast comes after a suicide bombing killed 15 people and wounded dozens on the Saint Petersburg metro in April. That bombing was claimed by a group linked to Al-Qaeda which said it was a message to countries engaged in war with Muslims, a veiled reference to Russia's military campaign in Syria.