1/6 President Vladimir Putin on Friday launched a $ 27 billion liquefied natural gas plant in Siberian Arctic as Russia hopes to surpass Qatar to become world's biggest exporter of the chilled fuel. AP President Vladimir Putin on Friday launched a $ 27 billion liquefied natural gas plant in Siberian A

2/6 'This is a large-scale project for Russia,' Putin said at the official ceremony in the port of Sabetta on the Yamal peninsula beyond the Arctic Circle. AP 'This is a large-scale project for Russia,' Putin said at the official ceremony in the port of Sabet

3/6 The centrepiece of the event was the loading of first gas shipment onto an ice-breaking tanker from the Yamal LNG plant, with temperatures of minus 28 degrees Celsius (minus 18 degrees Fahrenheit) outside. AP The centrepiece of the event was the loading of first gas shipment onto an ice-breaking tanker from

4/6 Russia's privately owned gas producer Novatek partnered with France's Total and China's CNPC for the project. AP Russia's privately owned gas producer Novatek partnered with France's Total and China's CNPC for the

5/6 The tanker that will carry the first shipment has been named after Christophe de Margerie, the former Total CEO who died in an accident on the runway of a Moscow airport in 2014. AP The tanker that will carry the first shipment has been named after Christophe de Margerie, the forme