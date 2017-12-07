1/5 Following US president Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, protests erupted in the Arab world. Palestinians burnt tires and waved flags and pictures of their late president Yasser Arafat. AP Following US president Donald Trump's announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, protes

2/5 Palestinian protestors chanted slogans as they waived their national flags and pictures of Arafat during a protest at the main square in Gaza City on Wednesday. Trump upended decades of US policy in defiance of warnings from around the world that the gesture risks aggravating conflict in the tinderbox West Asia. Palestinian protestors chanted slogans as they waived their national flags and pictures of Arafat du

3/5 Palestinian demonstrators burnt a US flag during a protest in Gaza City. Jerusalem's eastern sector was captured by Israel in a 1967 war and annexed in a move not recognised internationally. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem for the capital of an independent state they seek. Reuters Palestinian demonstrators burnt a US flag during a protest in Gaza City. Jerusalem's eastern sector

4/5 Protests also spread to Turkey where demonstrators, some holding Turkey's flags, chant anti-US slogans during a demonstration near the US embassy in Ankara. AP Protests also spread to Turkey where demonstrators, some holding Turkey's flags, chant anti-US sloga