1/6 Hurricane Irma lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds on Wednesday, killing six people and destroying 95 percent of French part of Caribbean island, St Martin, as authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands already devastated by the historic storm. Reuters Hurricane Irma lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds on Wednesday, killing six peopl

2/6 Nearly every building on the island of Barbuda was damaged when the eye of the storm passed almost directly overhead early on Wednesday and about 60 percent of the island's roughly 1,400 people were left homeless. AP Nearly every building on the island of Barbuda was damaged when the eye of the storm passed almost d

3/6 The eye of the strom as seen from International Space Station. The storm also left 9,00,000 people without power in Puerto Rico. Facebook/International Space Station The eye of the strom as seen from International Space Station. The storm also left 9,00,000 people w

4/6 Florida declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as it rushed to prepare for a possible direct hit on the Miami area by the Category 5 storm with potentially catastrophic 185 mph (298 kph) winds. Reuters Florida declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as it rushed to prepare for a possible direct hit o

5/6 By Wednesday evening, the centre of the storm was about 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and heading west-northwest at 16 miles per hour (26 kilometer per hour). Reuters By Wednesday evening, the centre of the storm was about 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of San Juan,