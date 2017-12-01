1/5 Pope Francis arrived in Bangladesh on the second leg oh his Asia tour. He also met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Vatican embassy on Friday and the two had a 20-minute private conversation. AP Pope Francis arrived in Bangladesh on the second leg oh his Asia tour. He also met Prime Minister Sh

2/5 In Bangladesh, Pope Francis demanded that the international community take "decisive measures" to resolve the causes of the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar. AP

3/5 In a speech to Bangladesh president President Abdul Hamid, government officials and ambassadors, he welcomed Dhaka's sacrifice in welcoming in so many people. He also said that it was imperative for world governments to immediately help the Bangladeshi government in providing for refugees. AP

4/5 Pope Francis met Rohingya Muslims refugees from Myanmar during an interfaith and ecumenical meeting for peace in the garden of the archbishop's residence in Dhaka. He urged countries to provide immediate material assistance to Bangladesh in its effort to respond effectively to urgent human needs. AP