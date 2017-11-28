1/5 Pope Francis landed in Yangon on Monday amidst the Rohingya crisis and is also scheduled to travel to Bangladesh, where Rohingya refugees have fled. AP Pope Francis landed in Yangon on Monday amidst the Rohingya crisis and is also scheduled to travel t

2/5 He met leaders of several faiths in Myanmar and stressed on the importance of "unity in diversity" but made no mention of the Rohingya refugees. AP

3/5 He also met with the commander responsible for the crackdown on Rohingya, General Min Aung Hlaing, and three members of the bureau of special operations. AP

4/5 Pope Francis met with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw and spoke about the "great responsibility" that authorities have in Myanmar's transition.