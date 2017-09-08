1/6 On Thursday, Pope Francis headed to Colombia, an area once besieged by Leftist rebels. The Pope has made reconciliation the central theme of his five-day visit to Colombia after promising to visit the country upon the signing of last year's peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. AP On Thursday, Pope Francis headed to Colombia, an area once besieged by Leftist rebels. The Pope has

2/6 Pope Francis walks between Colombia's president Juan Manuel Santos and First lady Maria Clemencia Rodriguez, as he arrives at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia. Pope Francis encouraged political leaders and citizens to rally behind a peace process. AP Pope Francis walks between Colombia's president Juan Manuel Santos and First lady Maria Clemencia Ro

3/6 Pope Francis celebrated mass at the Simon Bolivar Park in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday. The highlight of his visit is what the Vatican has termed a "great prayer meeting for national reconciliation." AP Pope Francis celebrated mass at the Simon Bolivar Park in Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday. The highlig

4/6 Colombia's president Juan Manuel Santos lights the "reconciliation flame" as Pope Francis looks on from behind at the presidential palace in Bogota. AP Colombia's president Juan Manuel Santos lights the "reconciliation flame" as Pope Francis looks on f

5/6 Pope Francis gives blessings from a balcony at the Cardinal's Palace in Bolivar Square in Bogota. The event was attended by thousands of victims from all walks of life. AP Pope Francis gives blessings from a balcony at the Cardinal's Palace in Bolivar Square in Bogota. Th