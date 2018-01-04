1/5 Rescuers finished pulling 51 bodies from the wreckage of a bus that tumbled over a cliff in Peru in one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the nation's history. AP Rescuers finished pulling 51 bodies from the wreckage of a bus that tumbled over a cliff in Peru...

2/5 Nearly everyone on board was killed Tuesday after the passenger bus collided with a tractor trailer on a narrow stretch of highway known as the Devil's Curve. AP Nearly everyone on board was killed Tuesday after the passenger bus collided with a tractor...

3/5 Firefighters and police worked for more than 24 hours to recover the remains, tying bodies onto stretchers and pulling them up the cliff with ropes. AP Firefighters and police worked for more than 24 hours to recover the remains, tying bodies onto...

4/5 The crash's death toll is equal to that of a 2013 accident that is the deadliest in recent Peruvian history. AP The crash's death toll is equal to that of a 2013 accident that is the deadliest in recent...