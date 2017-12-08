1/10 Thousands of Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces in east Jerusalem and the West Bank, in a show of rage over the American decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. AP Thousands of Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces in east Jerusalem and the West Bank,

2/10 A top Palestinian official even went on to say that Vice-President Mike Pence would not be welcome in the West Bank. Palestinian protesters burn tyres and clash with Israeli troops in Ramallah. AP

3/10 Israeli forces were bracing for the possibility of even stronger violence on Friday when tens of thousands of Palestinians attend weekly prayers at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque, the city's most sacred Islamic site. AP

4/10 In Gaza, the supreme leader of the Hamas militant group called on Palestinians to launch a new uprising against Israel. Palestinians clash with Israeli troops in the West Bank City of Nablus. AP

5/10 The Palestinians were blindsided by Trump's move to depart from decades of US policy on Jerusalem and upend longstanding international assurances that the fate of the city would be determined in negotiations. Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth during clashes on the Israeli border. AP

6/10 The Palestinians declared three "days of rage," shuttering schools and businesses and staging angry demonstrations at Damascus Gate, one of the entrances to Jerusalem's Old City, and cities across the West Bank and Gaza. AP

7/10 The Israeli military reported demonstrations in some 30 locations across the West Bank, saying Palestinians had hurled stones and firebombs at troops. A military official said troops were instructed to use minimal force and avoid live fire to avoid escalating tensions. AP

8/10 In the West Bank, troops fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse a crowd in Bethlehem, the biblical town of Jesus' birth, just weeks before thousands of foreign tourists are expected to visit for Christmas celebrations. Palestinian protesters run for cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes on the Israeli border. AP

9/10 In Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, protesters set tyres on fire, sending thick plumes of black smoke over the city. AP