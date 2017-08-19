1/6 Army troops and colleagues gather around the casket of Ruth Pfau, a German physician and nun, at the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center ahead of her funeral in Karachi, Pakistan. Known as "Pakistan's Mother Teresa<em>," </em>Pfau devoted her life to combatting leprosy in Pakistan. AP Army troops and colleagues gather around the casket of Ruth Pfau, a German physician and nun, at the

2/6 Passing away at the age of 87 on 10 August, she came to Pakistan in 1960 and spent half a century taking care of some of the country's sickest and poorest people. It was after the horrors of World War II in her native Germany that Pfau decided to dedicate her life to serving humanity, becoming a doctor and joining the Daughters of the Heart of Mary order, founded during the French Revolution. AP

3/6 Mourners attend a state funeral of Pfau. She has been honoured by the State with the country's two highest civilian awards, the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and the Hilal-e-Pakistan. AP

4/6 Colleagues mourn next to the casket of Ruth Pfau. In collaboration with the government, Pfau expanded leprosy treatment centres in more than 150 cities and towns across Pakistan, training doctors, treating thousands of victims and helping establish a national programme to bring the disease under control. AP

5/6 Army troops and others load the casket wrapped in Pakistani flag into a vehicle to transport it for her funeral in Karachi. Pfau was also the founder of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi, where she was being cared for at the time of her death after falling ill two weeks ago. AP