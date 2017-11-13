1/6
A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border, killing at least 207 people and injuring 1,700. It triggered landslides, which is hindering rescue efforts. AP
Many houses in rural areas of Iran are made of mud bricks that can crumble easily in a quake which has inflicted widespread and heavy damage. AP
The worst-hit towns in Iran were Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah and Azgaleh, about 40 kilometres northwest. AP
The quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 25 kilometres, was felt for about 20 seconds in Baghdad, and for longer in other provinces of Iraq. AP
The quake struck along a 1,500 kilometre fault line between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates, a belt extending through western Iran and into northeastern Iraq. AP
