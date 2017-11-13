1/6 A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border, killing at least 207 people and injuring 1,700. It triggered landslides, which is hindering rescue efforts. AP A 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border, killing at least 207 people and i

2/6 Many houses in rural areas of Iran are made of mud bricks that can crumble easily in a quake which has inflicted widespread and heavy damage. AP Many houses in rural areas of Iran are made of mud bricks that can crumble easily in a quake which h

3/6 The worst-hit towns in Iran were Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah and Azgaleh, about 40 kilometres northwest. AP The worst-hit towns in Iran were Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah and Azgaleh, about 40 kilometres northw

4/6 The quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 25 kilometres, was felt for about 20 seconds in Baghdad, and for longer in other provinces of Iraq. AP The quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 25 kilometres, was felt for about 20 second