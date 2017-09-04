1/5 North Korea announced it has developed an advanced hydrogen bomb with "great destructive powers" on Sunday even as Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe discussed escalating nuclear crisis. AFP North Korea announced it has developed an advanced hydrogen bomb with "great destructive powers" on

2/5 Under leader Kim Jong Un, the country has been pursuing a nuclear device small and light enough to fit on a long-range ballistic missile. AFP Under leader Kim Jong Un, the country has been pursuing a nuclear device small and light enough to f

3/5 The announcement came amid heightened regional tension following Pyongyang's two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July. AFP The announcement came amid heightened regional tension following Pyongyang's two tests of interconti

4/5 All components of the H-bomb are homemade and all processes were put on Juche basis that enables the country to produce as many powerful nuclear weapons as it wants, reports say. AFP All components of the H-bomb are homemade and all processes were put on Juche basis that enables the