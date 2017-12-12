1/4 An immigrant from Bangladesh detonated a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded New York subway passage on Monday, injuring three people. The blast took place in the subway station at the Port Authority bus terminal, not far from the city's iconic Times Square. AP An immigrant from Bangladesh detonated a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded New Yo

2/4 The suspect, Akayed Ullah, was taken to a hospital after suffering burns from the explosive device. He told police investigators he wanted to avenge US airstrikes on the Islamic State group and was also inspired by Christmas terror plots in Europe. AP The suspect, Akayed Ullah, was taken to a hospital after suffering burns from the explosive device.

3/4 Authorities attributed the minimal damage from the simple device attached to Ullah's chest to a malfunction. The bomb failed to detonate properly. AP Authorities attributed the minimal damage from the simple device attached to Ullah's chest to a malf