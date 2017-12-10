1/7 Nepal's Left alliance is heading towards comfortable majority in the parliamentary elections, winning 72 of the 89 seats so far in the historic polls. AP Nepal's Left alliance is heading towards comfortable majority in the parliamentary elections, winnin

2/7 Polling opened on Thursday in 45 districts of Nepal for the last phase of the historic provincial and parliamentary elections that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation. AP Polling opened on Thursday in 45 districts of Nepal for the last phase of the historic provincial an

3/7 More than 12.2 million voters were eligible to exercise their voting rights in the second phase of the parliamentary polls. AP More than 12.2 million voters were eligible to exercise their voting rights in the second phase of t

4/7 The left alliance, CPN-UML is led by former premier KP Oli and the CPN- Maoist led by former premier Prachanda forged electoral alliance for both the provincial and parliamentary elections. AP The left alliance, CPN-UML is led by former premier KP Oli and the CPN- Maoist led by former premier

5/7 The first phase of the polls in the land-locked country was successfully held in 32 districts on 26 November in which 65 percent of voters exercised their franchise. AP The first phase of the polls in the land-locked country was successfully held in 32 districts on 26

6/7 In the second phase, 67 percent voter turnout was registered. The vote counting is in progress for remaining 76 seats. AP In the second phase, 67 percent voter turnout was registered. The vote counting is in progress for r