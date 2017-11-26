1/6 Nepalis voted for the first time in a general election on Sunday since the civil war ended and the monarchy was abolished in the country. AP Nepalis voted for the first time in a general election on Sunday since the civil war ended and the m

2/6 The voting will happen in two phases. The second phase will be held on 7 December. AP

3/6 Many hope that the election, which will establish the country's first provincial assemblies, will end political turbulence in Kathmandu. AP

4/6 Voting was stalled in three polling centres on Sunday. An explosive device was found at one centre while acid was reportedly sprinkled on ballot boxes at two others. AP

5/6 Around 3.2 million people across the north of the country are eligible to vote in Sunday's first phase. AP