1/4 Bandhan Express, a new passenger train service between Kolkata and Bangladesh's southwestern industrial city of Khulna was flagged off on Thursday. PTI Bandhan Express, a new passenger train service between Kolkata and Bangladesh's southwestern indust

2/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched the train through video conference. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief ministe

3/4 The fully air-conditioned weekly passenger train service Bandhan Express will run every Thursday from both Kolkata and Khulna. PTI The fully air-conditioned weekly passenger train service Bandhan Express will run every Thursday fro