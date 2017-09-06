1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Myanmar on Tuesday on his first bilateral visit to the country to chart out a road map for closer cooperation in areas like security and counter-terrorism. AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Myanmar on Tuesday on his first bilateral visit to the count

2/5 Soon after his arrival, Modi met Myanmar president Htin Kyaw in Nay Pyi Taw. The two leaders also inspected the guard of honour. AP

3/5 Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday. The prime minister's visit to Myanmar comes amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state. AP

4/5 India and Myanmar are looking at strengthening existing cooperation in areas of security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture, Modi had said ahead of his visit. AP