Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swiss President Doris Leuthard held extensive talks on Thursday to boost bilateral relationship, including trade and investment ties. The two leaders also deliberated on global issues of mutual interest.

During the meet, Modi said that foreign direct investment was an important pillar of economic cooperation between India and Switzerland and welcomed Swiss investors in India.

President Leuthard was hopeful of the law on automatic exchange of information being cleared by the Swiss Parliament by the end of this year. She also said Switzerland had one of the strongest laws against money laundering and hoped other countries would follow suit.

Leuthard also met her Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. Leuthard, who is on a three-day visit to India was also given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.