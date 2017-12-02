1/7 Muslims in India and Pakistan celebrated Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, with religious fervour. Reuters Muslims in India and Pakistan celebrated Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, wit

2/7 In Pakistan, rallies were organised with tight security arrangements in place in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore. AP

3/7 Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the need for following the path of the prophet for "an environment of love, peace and harmony" as he congratulated the nation on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad. Reuters

4/7 The date of Eid-e-Milad varies around the world because it is based on the lunar calendar. In most countries, the Muslim festival was observed on Friday. At other places, the celebrations began at sunset on Thursday. Reuters

5/7 But in some parts of India, Karnataka and Telangana, the festival did not start until Saturday because the moon was not sighted until later. Many people gathered along the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal to chant religious slogans during the annual festival. AP

6/7 In Kashmir, people thronged the Hazratbal Shrine, which houses a relic of the prophet, to offer prayers on Friday. AP