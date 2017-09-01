1/7 Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid-al-Adha, as some 2 million pilgrims carry out the final rites of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia. A Muslim praying at the Selimiye mosque in the Turkish Cypriots breakaway area in Cyprus. AP Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid-al-Adha, as some 2 million pilgrims carry out the f

2/7 The final days of Hajj coincide with the Eid al-Adha holiday to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith. Muslims slaughter livestock and distribute the meat to the poor. A Muslim boy stands with women offering prayers to mark Eid al-Adha holiday on a field in Bali, Indonesia. AP The final days of Hajj coincide with the Eid al-Adha holiday to commemorate Ibrahim's test of faith.

3/7 Eid al-Adha also known as the 'Greater Eid', falls on the 10th day of the most sacred month of the Islamic calendar - Dhu'l-Hijjah, while the 'lesser Eid', Eid-al-Fitr, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Members of Dawoodi Bohra community offering prayers on the occasion in Bhopal. AP Eid al-Adha also known as the 'Greater Eid', falls on the 10th day of the most sacred month of the I

4/7 For the final three days of Hajj, pilgrims sleep in a large tent valley called Mina and for three days take part in a symbolic stoning of the devil. Kosovar children wearing traditional Albanian outfits attend prayers outside Sultan Mehmet Fatih mosque in Kosovo. AP For the final three days of Hajj, pilgrims sleep in a large tent valley called Mina and for three da

5/7 Muslims gather to pray on the first day of Eid al-Adha at the main square in Nusseirat refugee camp in Gaza. AP Muslims gather to pray on the first day of Eid al-Adha at the main square in Nusseirat refugee camp

6/7 The official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, fifth from right, praying on the first day of Eid al-Adha at Bilal mosque in the western Qalamoun town of Qarat. AP The official Facebook page of Syrian Presidency shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, fifth from righ