1/5 Around two million Muslims gathered on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Thursday for Hajj pilgrimage, one of the world's largest annual gatherings. The devotees gathered outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. AP Around two million Muslims gathered on Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Thursday for Hajj pilgrimage,

2/5 This year's Hajj has seen the return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia's arch-rival Iran following a diplomatic row and a deadly stampede in 2015. AP This year's Hajj has seen the return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia's arch-rival Iran following a dip

3/5 Muslim pilgrims hold umbrellas as they attend afternoon prayers outside Namirah mosque. Thousands, who would normally make the journey from neighbouring Qatar, were absent apart from a few dozen because of the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf. AP Muslim pilgrims hold umbrellas as they attend afternoon prayers outside Namirah mosque. Thousands, w

4/5 With temperatures pushing 40 degrees Celsius under the desert sun, the faithful climbed the hill east of Mecca where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon some 14 centuries ago. AP With temperatures pushing 40 degrees Celsius under the desert sun, the faithful climbed the hill eas