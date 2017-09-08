1/5 A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing to sway buildings violently as far away as possible. A man sits in his wheelchair backdropped by a building damaged by the quake in Juchitan, Oaxaca state in Mexico. AP A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas

2/5 Mexico’s civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since a devastating 1985 tremor that toppled buildings and killed thousands. Soldiers remove debris from a partially collapsed municipal building felled by a massive quake. AP Mexico’s civil protection agency said it was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since a dev

3/5 It is estimated that 50 million of Mexico's 120 million people felt the quake including Guatemala, which borders Chiapas. Mexican officials ordered schools to remain closed in 11 states so they could inspect the structural damage. Residents stand in front of rubble from a partially collapsed building. AP It is estimated that 50 million of Mexico's 120 million people felt the quake including Guatemala, w

4/5 The quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico City more than 1,000 kilometers (650 miles) away fled apartment buildings, often in their pajamas, and gathered in groups in the street. A woman points to the damage in her home caused by the earthquake, in Juchitan. AP The quake was so powerful that frightened residents in Mexico City more than 1,000 kilometers (650 m