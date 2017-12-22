1/7 Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak led hundreds of Muslims in a rally on Friday to show solidarity with Palestinians, slamming the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. AP Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak led hundreds of Muslims in a rally on Friday to show solidarity

2/7 Najib told the protesters that Malaysia will do all it can to "save Jerusalem" and that he will not be cowed down by the US. AP Najib told the protesters that Malaysia will do all it can to "save Jerusalem" and that he will not

3/7 Malaysia on Thursday joined more than 120 countries voting in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for the US to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. AP Malaysia on Thursday joined more than 120 countries voting in favor of a UN General Assembly resolut

4/7 Trump reversed decades of US policy by announcing the United States recognised Jerusalem — home to major Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites— as the capital of Israel. AP Trump reversed decades of US policy by announcing the United States recognised Jerusalem — home to m

5/7 Malaysia will next month discuss a proposal by Najib for the country to follow Turkey in opening an embassy in east Jerusalem to recognize the city as the Palestinian capital. AP Malaysia will next month discuss a proposal by Najib for the country to follow Turkey in opening an

6/7 The crowd for the protest march was estimated at 1,000 - far fewer than the 10,000 expected by the organisers. The rally was held after Friday prayers in Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya. AP The crowd for the protest march was estimated at 1,000 - far fewer than the 10,000 expected by the o