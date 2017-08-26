1/5
On 25 August, 2017, an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed 28 and injured over 50 including four policemen. Hundreds took part in the burial of the victims in the mosque compound on Saturday. Reuters
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and is considered to be an attempt to target Afghanistan's minority Shiites. The Taliban condemned the violence saying that the group had nothing to do with it. Reuters
Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani condemned the violence and alleged that the militants were turning to attacking places of worship because they were losing on the battlefield. Ghani also urged Islamic clerics to condemn the bloodshed. Reuters
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also issued a statement condemning the attack.It said that attacks directed against places of worship are serious violations of international law that may amount to war crimes. Reuters
Terrified worshippers endured for four hours of gunfire and explosions before four attackers were killed. The Islamic State in its statement said that it had deployed two attackers to the mosque. However, they did not give any explanation for the contradictory number of attackers. Reuters
