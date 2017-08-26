1/5 On 25 August, 2017, an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed 28 and injured over 50 including four policemen. Hundreds took part in the burial of the victims in the mosque compound on Saturday. Reuters On 25 August, 2017, an attack on a Shiite mosque in the Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed 28 and in

2/5 The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and is considered to be an attempt to target Afghanistan's minority Shiites. The Taliban condemned the violence saying that the group had nothing to do with it. Reuters The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and is considered to be an attempt to target

3/5 Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani condemned the violence and alleged that the militants were turning to attacking places of worship because they were losing on the battlefield. Ghani also urged Islamic clerics to condemn the bloodshed. Reuters Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani condemned the violence and alleged that the militants were turn

4/5 The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also issued a statement condemning the attack.It said that attacks directed against places of worship are serious violations of international law that may amount to war crimes. Reuters The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also issued a statement condemning the attack.It sa