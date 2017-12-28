1/7 Around 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Shiite cultural centre in Kabul on Thursday. AP Around 40 people were killed and dozens more wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a

2/7 There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban was quick to deny involvement in the assault. AP There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban was quick to deny involvement in the

3/7 Afghanistan's deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that the attack was in fact aimed at the Shiite Tabayan cultural centre in the west of Kabul. AP Afghanistan's deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that the attack was in fact aime

4/7 There were chaotic scenes at the Istiqlal hospital where ambulances brought victims, including women and children. AP There were chaotic scenes at the Istiqlal hospital where ambulances brought victims, including women

5/7 Many of those who were wounded were suffering severe burns to their faces and bodies, as well as shrapnel wounds. AP Many of those who were wounded were suffering severe burns to their faces and bodies, as well as shr

6/7 Kabul has become one of the deadliest places in war-torn Afghanistan for civilians in recent months, as the Taliban step up its attacks. AP Kabul has become one of the deadliest places in war-torn Afghanistan for civilians in recent months,