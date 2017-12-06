1/5 Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau departed Beijing for Guangzhou after meeting with Chinese premier Li Keqiang on Monday, telling reporters that progress towards free trade talks would not be swift. AP Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau departed Beijing for Guangzhou after meeting with Chinese pre

The go-slow signal comes as Canada considers whether to launch formal talks on a free trade deal with China, which wants a trade pact similar to the ones it has with Australia and New Zealand.

Trudeau's Liberal government must weigh domestic unease at closer China ties with pressure from business interests for more access to the Chinese market.

A person walks amongst escort vehicles parked outside the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou, China. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trudeau reiterated that a deal with China was not an "overnight process".