Around 1,000 people marched on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in what they termed as an "anti-authoritarian" protest. Protesterers shouted slogans against what they perceive as China's authoritarian rule and to demand the Secretary for Justice to step down for what they believe is an eroding of the rule of law.

The protesters were led by some of the city's high-profile democracy campaigners, including Joshua Wong. They held Hong Kong's colonial flag during the march.

Some protesters carried a yellow umbrella during the march. Their key concerns are jailing of campaigners following court hearings, and fears that Hong Kong will introduce an anti-subversion law.