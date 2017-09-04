1/6 Muslim women, one of them holding a poster depicting Wirathu, the leader of Myanmar's nationalist Buddhist monks, raise their fists as they shout slogans during a rally against persecution of Rohingya Muslim minority for the third day in a row, outside the Myanmar embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Muslim women, one of them holding a poster depicting Wirathu, the leader of Myanmar's nationalist Bu

2/6 There is mounting concern in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, about the military crackdown against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine that has forced tens of thousands to flee into Bangladesh. AP There is mounting concern in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, about the military

3/6 A Muslim woman raises her fist as she holds a poster during the rally in Jakarta. Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi flew to Myanmar on Sunday afternoon and plans to meet with several government figures including Aung San Suu Kyi. AP A Muslim woman raises her fist as she holds a poster during the rally in Jakarta. Indonesian foreign

4/6 Police officers stand guard behind a razor wire barricade during the rally outside Myanmar embassy in Jakarta. The foreign ministry said Marsudi held talks on Saturday with Indonesia's major Muslim organizations, who called on Myanmar's government to immediately restore security in Rakhine. AP Police officers stand guard behind a razor wire barricade during the rally outside Myanmar embassy i

5/6 Muslim protesters take part in a theatrical act depicting the violence against Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar during a rally on Sunday. The violence in Myanmar erupted on 25 August when insurgents from the Rohingya ethnic minority attacked Myanmar police posts in what they said was an effort to protect the Rohingya community. AP Muslim protesters take part in a theatrical act depicting the violence against Muslim Rohingya in My