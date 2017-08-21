1/6 The Indian Independence day is celebrated with great fervour in the US where a large number of Indian-origin people gather in the city and participate in celebrations. AP The Indian Independence day is celebrated with great fervour in the US where a large number of India

2/6 "Baahubali" pair Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia attended the 37th India Day Parade organised by the Federation of Indian Associations in New York to celebrate India's 71st Independence Day. AP "Baahubali" pair Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia attended the 37th India Day Parade organised by

3/6 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the parade cherishes the "extraordinary contributions" of the Indian-American community to the city. "The India Day Parade has been a colourful NYC tradition for almost 50 years! Today we celebrate a community that makes New York City great," he added. Twitter @BilldeBlasio New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the parade cherishes the "extraordinary contributions"

4/6 The 'India Day Parade' isn't just celebrated by the Indian diaspora in the United States with pomp and grandeur, but in the neighbouring country of Canada as well. AP The 'India Day Parade' isn't just celebrated by the Indian diaspora in the United States with pomp a

5/6 "Home in my riding of Papineau for Indian Independence Day celebrations! Long live the friendship between our two countries," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted to mark the occasion. AP "Home in my riding of Papineau for Indian Independence Day celebrations! Long live the friendship be