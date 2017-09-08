1/5 Residents of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday hunkered down for Hurricane Irma, which has smashed through a string of Caribbean islands killing at least 14 people en route to Florida. AP Residents of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday hunkered down for Hurricane Irma, which has sm

With winds of around 185 miles per hour (290 kilometres per hour), the storm the size of France has ravaged small islands in the northeast Caribbean in recent days, including Barbuda, Saint Martin and the British and US Virgin Islands, ripping down trees, flattening homes and hospitals.

Eye of the strom as seen from space. Irma was about 65 kilometres south of Turks and Caicos and is expected to reach the Bahamas later on Thursday, before moving to Cuba and plowing into southern Florida.

Across the Caribbean, authorities rushed to evacuate tens of thousands of residents and tourists in the path of the storm.