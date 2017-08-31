1/5 Hurricane Harvey, one of the most destructive storms in US history, battered Texas for the sixth day on Saturday claiming 33 lives and leaving thousands homeless. Reuters Hurricane Harvey, one of the most destructive storms in US history, battered Texas for the sixth day

2/5 City officials are preparing to temporarily house some 19,000 people and thousands more are expected to flee the area. Houston's mayor declared a nighttime curfew on Tuesday to prevent looting and opportunistic crimes. Reuters

3/5 Thousands of emergency rescue teams officials remained on their toes, helping people affected by the deluge. Weather officials said parts of state are expected to receive heavy rainfall again. AP

4/5 National Hurricane Center on Wednesday downgraded Harvey to a tropical depression, but warned that life-threatening flood conditions remain in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. Reuters