Hurricane Harvey left a trail of destruction as it swept through Texas, pummelling the region with heavy rains and claiming at least 5 lives since making landfall on the Unites States' Gulf Coast.

Donald Trump will visit storm-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, the White House said, as the administration ramps up its response to the most powerful hurricane to hit America in 13 years.

On Sunday the powerful system, now a tropical storm, pounded the region with torrential rains that were expected to continue for days, causing catastrophic floods, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service forecast rainfall of 15 to 25 inches through Friday, with as much as 50 inches in a few areas.

The federal government has 5,000 people on site in Texas and Louisiana, where the storm continues to bring torrential rains and flooding, officials say.