1/6 Floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey, which has already killed at least seven people in Texas and was expected to drive tens of thousands from their homes, will likely rise in the coming days, officials warned on Tuesday. Reuters

2/6 Donald Trump will visit the storm-ravaged state of Texas on Tuesday, as the administration ramps up its response to the most powerful hurricane to hit America in 13 years. AP

3/6 National Guard troops, police officers, rescue workers and civilians raced in helicopters, boats and special high-water trucks to rescue the hundreds of people still stranded in and around Houston. AP

4/6 Harvey's centre was about 100 miles (160 kilometres) south of Houston and forecast to arc slowly towards the city through Wednesday, with the worst floods expected later that day and on Thursday. Reuters

5/6 About 2,67,000 Texans were left without power as of Monday in the southeast corner of the state. Till now, 5,500 people have arrived at rescue camp while officals estimates 4,50,000 are affected. AP