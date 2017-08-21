1/6
Thousands of people in Hong Kong took to the streets to protest jailing of three pro-democracy leaders for involvement in 2014 umbrella movement. Getty Images
2/6
Demonstrators walked from Wan Chai district to the Court of Final Appeal, where the three activists are expected to lodge an appeal. Getty Images
3/6
Hong Kong court sentenced three young organisers of the protests Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow to jail terms ranging from six to eight months. Getty Images
4/6
The activists are convicted of unlawful assembly after they stormed government property in June 2014 which led to 79-day sit-in of major roads. Getty Images
5/6
Number of protesters during peak period was 22,000 in one of the biggest protest in Hong Kong since 2014 Occupy movement. Getty Images
6/6
Protesters crammed city streets to demand a say in the election of Hong Kong's leader and greater autonomy from China. Getty Images
