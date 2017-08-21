1/6 Thousands of people in Hong Kong took to the streets to protest jailing of three pro-democracy leaders for involvement in 2014 umbrella movement. Getty Images Thousands of people in Hong Kong took to the streets to protest jailing of three pro-democracy leade

2/6 Demonstrators walked from Wan Chai district to the Court of Final Appeal, where the three activists are expected to lodge an appeal. Getty Images Demonstrators walked from Wan Chai district to the Court of Final Appeal, where the three activists

3/6 Hong Kong court sentenced three young organisers of the protests Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow to jail terms ranging from six to eight months. Getty Images Hong Kong court sentenced three young organisers of the protests Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Ch

4/6 The activists are convicted of unlawful assembly after they stormed government property in June 2014 which led to 79-day sit-in of major roads. Getty Images The activists are convicted of unlawful assembly after they stormed government property in June 2014

5/6 Number of protesters during peak period was 22,000 in one of the biggest protest in Hong Kong since 2014 Occupy movement. Getty Images Number of protesters during peak period was 22,000 in one of the biggest protest in Hong Kong since