1/7 Fresh clashes broke out on Saturday in Tegucigalpa as the counting of votes in a cliff-hanging Honduras presidential election rolled into a fifth day. AP Fresh clashes broke out on Saturday in Tegucigalpa as the counting of votes in a cliff-hanging Hondu

2/7 Thousands of Hondurans across the country blocked roads with viral footage of confrontations with police, who attempted to disperse demonstrators with tear gas, circulating on social media. AP Thousands of Hondurans across the country blocked roads with viral footage of confrontations with po

3/7 At least two officers and 12 civilians were injured, some by gunfire, after violence erupted in several parts of the country sparked by opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla claiming fraud and calling his supporters onto the streets. AP At least two officers and 12 civilians were injured, some by gunfire, after violence erupted in seve

4/7 Protests emerged after President Juan Orlando Hernandez who sought re-election despite a constitutional ban on a second term held a 1.5 percentage point lead over his leftist rival, TV personality Nasralla, with 94 percent of the vote counted. AP Protests emerged after President Juan Orlando Hernandez who sought re-election despite a constitutio

5/7 "Day and night we are going to go out into the streets, because only then will the theft of the presidency be reversed," he said opposition leader, Juan Barahona.AP "Day and night we are going to go out into the streets, because only then will the theft of the pres

6/7 Police in Honduras have announced the arrest of 50 people participating in looting between Friday and Saturday. AP Police in Honduras have announced the arrest of 50 people participating in looting between Friday a