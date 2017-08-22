1/6 On Monday, the US witnessed its first total eclipse in 99 years, casting a shadow from the coast of Oregon to South Carolina for almost 90 minutes. AP On Monday, the US witnessed its first total eclipse in 99 years, casting a shadow from the coast of

2/6 'The Great American Eclipse', as the event was dubbed, witnessed the silhouette of the moon blocking out the sun to form a diamond-ring like halo over it. AP 'The Great American Eclipse', as the event was dubbed, witnessed the silhouette of the moon blocking

3/6 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wore protective glasses to watch the eclipse from the White House. AP President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wore protective glasses to watch the eclipse fro

4/6 A huge crowd thronged Times Square in New York to see the crescent-shaped sun, although only 70 percent of the sun was seen covered by the moon in the city. AP A huge crowd thronged Times Square in New York to see the crescent-shaped sun, although only 70 perc

5/6 South Carolina basked in the glory of the eclipse and celebrated by hosting a party 'Get Eclipsed on IoP' at the Isle of Palms. AP South Carolina basked in the glory of the eclipse and celebrated by hosting a party 'Get Eclipsed on