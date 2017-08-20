1/5 The Debrecen Flower Festival is the best-known and biggest cultural event in Hungary. The festival is held in the city of Debrecen, which is 226 km east of Budapest. Originally a one-day event, the event has now expanded to a week-long extravaganza of entertainment. AP The Debrecen Flower Festival is the best-known and biggest cultural event in Hungary. The festival i

Debrecen has organised the flower festival since 1966. In the beginning, only Hungarian groups used to participate, but as the event gained popularity, foreign groups of performers were also invited. Now the carnival is a spectacular event with beautiful flower cars and dance groups coming from Debrecen, her sister cities and other countries as well.

The highlight of the one-week fiesta is the carnival parade on 20 August — a national holiday when Hungarians celebrate the foundation of the Hungarian State — when spectacular flower floats decorated with hundreds of thousands of flowers parade through the streets of the city accompanied by Hungarian and foreign folk dance groups, orchestras and majorettes.

The carnival starts at 8 am in Petofi Square and goes through the city on a 5 km route leading to the Nagyerdei Stadium. Between the spectacular flower cars, the invited dance groups and bands entertain the public. The parade arrives at the stadium at around 10 am where the floats and the performers circle around showing their best to the audience and the jury who later present awards for the most beautiful floats and the best groups later the day.