Two people were killed and six injured after a stabbing attack in the Finnish city of Turku on Friday. Police shot and wounded a suspect, arresting him just minutes after the attack.

The police arrested five more suspects who were in contact with the main accused. Police has refused to reveal the identity of the mail accused.

Finnish president Sauli Niinist arrived in Turku and condemned the attack as a "shocking and cowardly act". He also attended a prayer service held for the victims at a Cathedral.

Prime Minister of Finland, Juha Sippila, said that the government is closely following the situation. Security has been tightened at Helsinki airport and at train stations.