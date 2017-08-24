1/7 Hindu women offer prayers at the Pashupatinath temple during Teej festival celebrations in Kathmandu, Nepal. During Teej, Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. Those who are unmarried pray for a good husband. AP Hindu women offer prayers at the Pashupatinath temple during Teej festival celebrations in Kathmandu

2/7 Teej is a three-day celebration in which women gather to sing, dance and fast. The Pashupati Area Development Trust said special security arrangements have been put in place in and around the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu to prevent any untoward incident. AP Teej is a three-day celebration in which women gather to sing, dance and fast. The Pashupati Area De

3/7 Women offering prayers are seen amid incense smoke at the Pashupatinath temple during Teej celebrations in Kathmandu. The festival culminates in 'Rishi Panchami' where women break their fast after performing the 'Sapta Rishi Puja'. AP Women offering prayers are seen amid incense smoke at the Pashupatinath temple during Teej celebrati

4/7 Women offer prayers lighting incense sticks at the Pashupatinath Temple. Over 3 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple. All four doors of the temple are open from 3 am onwards. AP Women offer prayers lighting incense sticks at the Pashupatinath Temple. Over 3 lakh devotees are ex

5/7 Women stand in a queue to enter the Pashupatinath Temple to offer their prayers. At least 5,000 cops from the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force have been deployed to ensure the security of devotees. The entire temple premises is under surveillance of 30 CCTV cameras. AP Women stand in a queue to enter the Pashupatinath Temple to offer their prayers. At least 5,000 cops

6/7 A man dressed as Lord Shiva sits and asks for alms from the devotees during the Teej celebrations in Kathmandu. The festival is traditionally celebrated to honour Goddess Parvati's union with Lord Shiva. AP A man dressed as Lord Shiva sits and asks for alms from the devotees during the Teej celebrations in