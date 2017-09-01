1/7 A royal fan for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, stands outside Kensington Palace to pay tribute to her in London. Friends and fans of Princess Diana mourned the 20th anniversary of her death on Thursday, with Elton John saying the world "lost an angel" when she was killed in a tragic car crash. AP A royal fan for the late Diana, Princess of Wales, stands outside Kensington Palace to pay tribute t

Diana died along with Dodi Fayed, her wealthy Egyptian boyfriend of two months, and his driver Henri Paul, who was trying to shake off paparazzi photographers. She was just 36 at the time, with her death in Paris triggering an unprecedented outpouring of grief across Britain. Two decades on, the aura of the self-styled "queen of hearts" remains strong.

Prince William took flowers from members of the public and placed them amongst the floral and pictorial tributes. The weeks leading up to the anniversary have been filled with television documentaries and newspaper stories reflecting on the princess and her contributions to the country and to the monarchy.

Diana's sons, Princes William and Harry, added to the buildup with a series of heart-wrenching interviews in which they talked about their mother's love and the pain of her death. They honored her on Wednesday, visiting a garden at Kensington Palace where she used to stroll and talk to gardeners about their ever-changing displays.

People crowd around the gates of Kensington Palace in London to pay tribute to the late Princess Diana. The complex life of Diana — a shy, teenage aristocrat who suddenly became a global icon — and her tragic end, still captivates millions across the globe.

Photographs and flowers are placed by people in memory of the late Princess Diana above the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Her Mercedes, pursued by paparazzi, had crashed into a concrete pillar in the Alma tunnel in Paris while traveling at more than 60 mph (100 kph).