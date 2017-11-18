1/6 French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri for talks on Saturday, hours after the Lebanese premier arrived from Saudi Arabia in the midst of a political crisis. AP French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri for talks on Saturday

2/6 On 4 November, Hariri announces his shock resignation while in Saudi Arabia, citing Iran's "grip" on his country and threats to his life. Hariri has since fended off claims he was being held in Saudi Arabia against his will. Macron greets Hariri upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace in Paris. AP On 4 November, Hariri announces his shock resignation while in Saudi Arabia, citing Iran's "grip" on

3/6 The Lebanese leader's wife and elder son were to join them for the meal after the talks, but the couple's two younger children remain in Riyadh "for their school exams", a source close to Hariri said. Macron, centre right and his wife Brigitte greet Hariri, his wife Lara and their son Hussam upon their arrival. AP The Lebanese leader's wife and elder son were to join them for the meal after the talks, but the cou

4/6 Lebanese President Michel Aoun has refused to accept Hariri's resignation while he remains abroad, and Macron said ahead of the talks that he would be welcomed "with the honours due to a prime minister". AP Lebanese President Michel Aoun has refused to accept Hariri's resignation while he remains abroad, a

5/6 Macron has been attempting to help broker a solution to a political crisis that has raised fears over Lebanon's fragile democracy. AP Macron has been attempting to help broker a solution to a political crisis that has raised fears ove