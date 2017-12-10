1/4 Hundreds of protesters, some of them waving Palestinian flags, held demonstrations near the US embassy in Lebanon on Sunday. They were protesting against US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. AP Hundreds of protesters, some of them waving Palestinian flags, held demonstrations near the US embas

2/4 The protesters were blocked from reaching the US embassy by a metal gate sealing the road leading to the complex. Protesters tried to remove barbed wires that blocked the road. AP The protesters were blocked from reaching the US embassy by a metal gate sealing the road leading to

3/4 Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to repel demonstrators who tried to open the gate by force. Protesters took cover from tear gas fired by riot police. AP Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water cannons to repel demonstrators who tried to open t