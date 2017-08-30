1/5 President Donald Trump visited Texas to survey damage after Hurricane Harvey lashed Houston. Tens of thousands of people fled their homes as the nation's fourth most populous city remained paralysed. AP President Donald Trump visited Texas to survey damage after Hurricane Harvey lashed Houston. Tens of

Trump, who attended security briefings on the hurricane with First Lady Melania Trump, said that he wanted the relief effort to stand as an example of how to respond to a storm.

Trump told an impromptu crowd that the government is working tirelessly to bring them back and help them recover from the massive flooding and storm inflicted destruction.

City officials were preparing to temporarily house some 19,000 people, with thousands more expected to flee the area as the flooding entered its fourth day. Residents were warned to evacuate immediately.