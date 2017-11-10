1/10 US president Donald Trump along with first lady Melania Trump received an elaborate welcome on their state visit to China from President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. AP US president Donald Trump along with first lady Melania Trump received an elaborate welcome on their

US president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping attended a business event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a "highly respected and powerful representative of his people" on Friday.

US president Donald Trump and China's president Xi Jinping attended a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania in the Chinese capital took a tour of the Forbidden City, the historic palace that housed Chinese emperors and their families for almost 500 years.

Donald Trump has become the first US president to receive an honor to have an official dinner inside the Forbidden City - the privilege not granted to any US President since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Xi Jinping greeted Donald Trump with more pageantry at the imposing Great Hall of the People, next to Tiananmen Square, on the second day of his visit.

A military band played the US and Chinese anthems, ceremonial cannon fire erupted, and the two leaders reviewed a military honour guard.

Children waved US and Chinese flags at Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, who were due to hold private talks.