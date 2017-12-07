1/6 US president Donald Trump arrives at the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House to speak on Wednesday. Shattering decades of US neutrality, Trump announced US' recognision of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. AP US president Donald Trump arrives at the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House to speak on We

2/6 Defying dire, worldwide warnings, Trump insisted that after repeated peace failures it was past time for a new approach, starting with what he said was his decision merely based on reality to recognise Jerusalem as the seat of Israel's government. AP Defying dire, worldwide warnings, Trump insisted that after repeated peace failures it was past time

3/6 Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice-President Mike Pence, holds up a signed proclamation recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He also said the United States would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, though he set no timetable. AP Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice-President Mike Pence, holds up a signed proclamation recognising J

4/6 "We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed strategies of the past," Trump said, brushing aside the appeals for caution from around the world. AP "We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions and repeating the same failed st

5/6 A Palestinian refugee family watches a televised broadcast of the announcement, at a refugee camp, near Amman in Jordan. Trump's announcement sparked protests across the Arab world with Palestine president Mahmoud Abbas saying it signalled US withdrawal from being a peace mediator. Reuters A Palestinian refugee family watches a televised broadcast of the announcement, at a refugee camp, n