1/6 President Donald Trump met people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in Houston on Saturday. Hurricane Harvey marked the first major natural disaster of Trump's eight months in office. AP President Donald Trump met people impacted by Hurricane Harvey during a visit to the NRG Center in H

2/6 "As tough as this was, it's been a wonderful thing," Trump said of the Harvey response after spending time with displaced children inside the NRG Centre. AP "As tough as this was, it's been a wonderful thing," Trump said of the Harvey response after spendin

3/6 The American president also briefly walked streets lined with soggy, discarded possessions. Reuters The American president also briefly walked streets lined with soggy, discarded possessions. Reuters

4/6 Trump met the scene with positivity, congratulating officials on an emergency response still in progress and telling reporters that he'd seen "a lot of love" and "a lot of happiness" in the devastation the storm left behind. Reuters Trump met the scene with positivity, congratulating officials on an emergency response still in prog

5/6 First lady Melania Trump helps a volunteer hand out meals at the NRG relief centre. The Trumps brought coloring books and crayons and sat with families that had been displaced. Reuters First lady Melania Trump helps a volunteer hand out meals at the NRG relief centre. The Trumps broug