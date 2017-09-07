1/6 Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on 6 September. Reuters Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the interco

2/6 People gather in thousands to celebrate in Pyongyang. On 3 September, North Korea announced that it had developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded onto the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile. Reuters People gather in thousands to celebrate in Pyongyang. On 3 September, North Korea announced that it

3/6 People cheer as members who contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental ballistic rockets arrive in Pyongyang. The nuclear test sent shockwaves through the world political circles with close aides like China condemning the move. Reuters People cheer as members who contributed to the success of the hydrostatic test for intercontinental

4/6 Pyongyang residents welcome contributors to the nuclear test. Ahead of the announcement on 3 September on North Korean television, military parades, missile launches, fireworks over the monument to the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, and other patriotic images were broadcast. AP Pyongyang residents welcome contributors to the nuclear test. Ahead of the announcement on 3 Septemb

5/6 Fireworks explode after civilians and military personnel participate in a mass rally in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. In response to the nuclear test, Donald Trump announced that the US would cut trade with all countries trading with North Korea, which China, of the North's major allies, termed as "unfair". AP Fireworks explode after civilians and military personnel participate in a mass rally in Kim Il Sung